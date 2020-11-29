The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Zlatko Junuzovic nominated for FIFA Puskás Award

His spectacular goal came on the volley from a corner

On 24 June 2020, two heavyweights faced off in the Austrian league play-offs, with Rapid Vienna at home to Red Bull Salzburg. It was 5-1 to the visitors when Dominik Szoboszlai floated over a corner from the right-hand side to the edge the penalty area. Already high on confidence, Zlatko Junuzovic decided to go for broke and fired home an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.

The goalscorer in figures

Age: 33

Position: midfielder

Club: Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

International record: 55 caps for Austria (7 goals)

Trophies: Austrian league winner (2019, 2020), Austrian cup winner (2019, 2020), Austrian footballer of the year (2010)

What he said

"It’s a great honour for me to be included on this list. I have only good memories of this goal. It was a wonderful strike and part of a great (7-2) win over our biggest rivals in Austria. It was a spontaneous decision between Dominik Szoboszlai and me that we agreed on just before the corner was taken. And it was a pretty good idea, don’t you think? (laughs) In any case it was one of my best goals – I’d put it in my personal top three."

