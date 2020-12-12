The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern’s goal machine

This is his first appearance as a finalist at The Best awards

He amassed plenty of goals and silverware in 2020 While Robert Lewandowski has been a constant presence for both club and country for some time now, the 32-year-old Pole seems to have gone from strength to strength in recent years. Now he has been named as a deserving finalist for the title of The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020. 2020 honours UEFA Champions League winner

Bundesliga champion

DFB Cup winner

German Supercup winner

UEFA Super Cup winner

UEFA Champions League top scorer

Bundesliga top scorer (for the third successive year)

DFB Cup top scorer (for the fourth successive year)

Germany’s Footballer of the Year

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Lewandowski’s year in pictures

Robert Lewandowski - his year in pictures



Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the trophy to celebrate the championship following the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 27: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the trophy to celebrate the championship following the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Volkswagen Arena on June 27, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen kisses the trophy for the top goalscorer of the season after the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 27: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen kisses the trophy for the top goalscorer of the season after the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Volkswagen Arena on June 27, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Annegret Hilse/Pool via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates after he scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 08: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates after he scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Allianz Arena on August 08, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 14: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 14, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Rafael Marchante/Pool via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 23: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Lluis Gene/Pool via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Super Cup trophy as he and team mates celebrate victory over FC Sevilla at Puskas Arena BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - SEPTEMBER 24: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Super Cup trophy as he and team mates celebrate victory over FC Sevilla at Puskas Arena on September 24, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. 20,000 fans have been allowed into the ground as COVID-19 restrictions ease. (Photo by Laszlo Balogh - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Hertha BSC MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 16: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Hertha BSC at Allianz Arena on August 16, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images) © Getty Images 1 / 9

















Special matches 23 August 2020

UEFA Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich (0-0) Although Lewandowski did not score for once in this final, he had a good game, hit the inside of the post and posed a constant threat. Above all, however, winning this title was the crowning achievement in a year of exceptional performances. "That was the night when I knew that I'd got the thing I'd been dreaming my whole life about," said the Pole, who lost to Bayern in the final of Europe’s biggest club competition in 2013 while playing for Borussia Dortmund. "It doesn’t matter how many times you have failed to win it. The only thing that matters is winning it."

25 February 2020 / 8 August 2020

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, played over two legs

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich (0-0)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (2-1) Bayern scored seven goals in their Round of 16 tie against the Blues – and the Pole was involved in all of them. During the first leg in February, he provided two assists for Serge Gnabry before scoring a third goal that all but decided the tie. The return leg was finally played almost six months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even this did not put Lewandowski off his stride. He found the back of the net after just ten minutes in Munich and set up goals for Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso before rounding off the scoring himself in a 4-1 win. 4 October 2020

Bundesliga, third matchday

Bayern Munich 4-3 Hertha BSC (1-0) In some ways this match was reminiscent of Lewandowski’s historic five-goal haul against Wolfsburg in 2015. No matter what the Berlin side did, the Poland international responded. He gave the champions a 2-0 lead before the visitors pegged them back to 2-2. His third strike in the 85th minute seemed certain to be the winner for Bayern, only for Hertha to net an equaliser three minutes later and celebrate an apparent point away from home. Yet Lewandowski was determined to have the final say, finding the target for the fourth time in the third minute of stoppage time to secure victory for the Bavarian giants.

What he said "When you’ve scored a lot of goals and won everything, there is probably nobody I can compare myself to. It would be a unique feeling and an award for the whole team. We were the best, there is no doubt about that." "Whenever you’re in the semi-finals or quarter-finals of the Champions League or are in the Champions League final and have won afterwards, they’re always the most special and most important goals. The goals from the quarter-finals, semi-finals or final stay forever, for me personally and for the whole of Bayern Munich." "Maybe you have to wait 100 years for someone like him [Messi] to be born again. With what he has already done, he is and will always be one of history's all-time greats." What they said "Robert Lewandowski is a wonderful striker and one of the last real No9s along with Luis Suarez or Falcao, but there aren’t many examples of that type of player left."

Diego Forlan "For me it can only be Robert Lewandowski. It’s clearer than it’s been in recent years. He won every title, scored lots of decisive goals and was top of the scoring charts. He’s got everything you need to give a player this award. Nobody comes close to him, neither in Germany nor in Europe. He’s now got qualities that set him apart even more than before."

Lothar Matthaus "Lewy is unique. He can score with any part of his body. There are no weaknesses in his finishing. […] I’m really happy to have him in my team and not have to face him every week."

Manuel Neuer