The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Pernille Harder can't stop scoring

Women’s Player of the Year in both Germany and Europe

Finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2020 As in previous years, Pernille Harder has once again been the definition of consistency in 2020. The 28-year-old Dane made a major contribution to Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga title defence with her 27 goals, including seven from the penalty spot. Harder, who moved to Chelsea from the double-winning She-Wolves in early September 2020, also became the first foreign player to win Women’s Footballer of the Year in Germany. Her exceptional performances have now earned her a spot among the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2020. 2020 honours Women’s Bundesliga champion

DFB Women’s Cup winner

Women’s Bundesliga top scorer

Germany’s Women’s Footballer of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Harder’s year in pictures

Pernille Harder - Her year in pictures



Pernille Harder of Chelsea KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Pernille Harder of Chelsea during the FA Women's Continental League Cup match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on October 07, 2020 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Pernille Harder celebrates her first goal for Chelsea Pernille Harder celebrates her first goal for Chelsea. © imago images

Pernille Harder of VfL Wolfsburg AN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN, AUG 30: Pernille Harder of VfL Wolfsburg with losers medal passed trophy after Lyon win the UEFA Women™s Champions League football match (Final) between VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 Daniela Porcelli/SPP VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais © imago images

Pernille HARDER (WOB) mit Pokal DFB Pokal Finale der Frauen 2020/ VfL Wolfsburg - SGS Essen 4-2 i.E Pernille HARDER (WOB) mit Pokal Fussball DFB Pokal Finale der Frauen 2020, VfL Wolfsburg (WOB) - SGS Essen (E) 4-2 i.E , am 04.07.2020 in Koeln © imago images

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg), beste Torschützin der Saison Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg), beste Torschützin der Saison, gibt ihrer Torjäger-Kanone einen Kuss; VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen; Fußball; © imago images

Pernille Harder and Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir of Vfl Wolfsburg celebrate the winning of the championship with the trophy WOLFSBURG, GERMANY, JUN 28: Pernille Harder and Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir of Vfl Wolfsburg celebrate the winning of the championship with the trophy after during the Womens Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. © imago images

Danish forward Pernille Harder (10) pictured celebrating her goal with Danish defender Sofie Svava (23) at the 2020 Algarve Cup. Danish forward Pernille Harder (10) pictured celebrating her goal with Danish defender Sofie Svava (23) at the 2020 Algarve Cup.

Danmarks Pernille Harder (C) Danmarks Pernille Harder (C) i EM kvalifikationskampen mellem Danmark og Georgien paa Energi Viborg Arena, 12. november 2019.. , Viborg Jylland Denmark *** Denmarks Pernille Harder C in the European qualifying match between Denmark and Georgia at the Energy Viborg Arena, 12 November 2019, Viborg Jutland Denmark, PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: HenningxBagger HenningxBaggerx COP103 spdk20191112-202427-L © imago images 1 / 8















Memorable matches 3 November 2019

Women’s Bundesliga

SC Freiburg 0-8 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg recorded their biggest win of the 2019/2020 season in this match against Freiburg. Harder scored three times and assisted another goal during her 90 minutes on the pitch. Having already netted one hat-trick in an 8-1 win over FF USV Jena on 29 September 2019 and another two against Leverkusen on 29 November 2019 and SC Sand on 8 December 2019, there is no question that three is a magic number for the Dane. 4 July 2020

DFB Women’s Cup final

Wolfsburg 3-3 SGS Essen a.e.t. (3-3 after full time; Wolfsburg won 4-2 on penalties) After a final full of almost unparalleled drama and excitement, Wolfsburg lifted the DFB Women’s Cup for the seventh time. Harder, Anna Blasse and Dominique Janssen all found the target in normal time, before two saves from Friederike Abt eventually helped them beat SGS Essen 4-2 on penalties. Harder once again demonstrated her nerves of steel during the shootout. Although Alexandra Popp was unable to convert her penalty, Abt denied both Irini Ioannidou and Nina Bruggemann, leaving Harder to coolly slot home the decisive spot-kick. 21 August 2020

UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final

Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg (0-4) “And Harder scores again...” is probably the easiest way to sum up the encounter between German double winners Wolfsburg and Scottish champions Glasgow City in the last eight of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The She-Wolves made short work of their opponents to reach the semi-finals with a resounding 9-1 victory, with Harder adding another four goals to her personal tally along the way.

What she said "I'm happy that I’m at this point in my career now, that I’ve reached this level. Now it’s about sustaining that. But if I stop for just a minute and think about what I’ve achieved, I’m very proud." "When I was a kid, [becoming the best] was just a dream – a really big dream. But then as I got older, I got better and better, and you start to think: 'Why not?' Becoming the best is a big goal to have, I know that, but it’s something that motivates me and that I train for every day." "I think the most difficult part of getting to the top is staying there. You shouldn’t be satisfied with what you have done and say: 'Okay, that’s it'. So that’s what motivates me to keep being one of the best players in the world. If I felt like I was complete and satisfied with what I’ve done now, then I would quit playing because I would stop finding football fun."