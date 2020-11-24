The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Watch the 11 FIFA Puskás Award-winning goals & read comments about them

Recipients include Cristiano, Neymar, Zlatan, James and Salah

Multiple winners were thrilled to triumph over Messi Who doesn’t love a golazo? In 2009, FIFA decided the most breathtaking one from each season should be honoured – and so too should a serial scorer of wonder goals, Ferenc Puskas. The FIFA Puskás Award was therefore created in honour of ‘The Galloping Major’. FIFA.com recalls the 11 triumphant goals and hears comments about them. 2009; Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United v Porto Cristiano Ronaldo: "It was incredible, a fantastic goal. If you asked me how to score a goal like that I wouldn’t be able to tell you. It’s just hitting it hard and seeing the net billow, that’s all. I am very proud of this award, it's a great honour for me.”

💥🚀⚽️

It's ten years since the very first FIFA #Puskas Award winner was scored 🙌



Undoubtedly a worthy winner, @Cristiano 👏#OnThisDaypic.twitter.com/uYoLx8lgq4 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 15, 2019

2010: Hamit Altıntop Turkey v Kazakhstan Altintop: “I remember that I hit the ball with my eyes closed. I closed them so I could focus all my power on the shot and hit it as hard as I could. When I opened them again the ball was in the back of the net. I only saw how it had gone in when I watched it on TV!"

Puskas ödülünü alabilen tek Türk futbolcu: Hamit Altıntop pic.twitter.com/zixxILD5lP — Yeni Şafak Spor (@yenisafakspor) March 29, 2017

2011: Neymar Santos v Flamengo Neymar: “It was a unique moment, indescribable. It’s something that I will never forget for the rest of my life. I was on the same pitch as Ronaldinho, who did some of the most beautiful plays anyone from any country has ever seen, so that made it extra special. And to win the Puskas Award over greats like Messi, Rooney and Zlatan makes me immensely proud.”

2012: Miroslav Stoch Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi "Two or three players were coming at me, so I couldn’t control the ball. I was forced into shooting because if I’d tried to control it, I would have probably lost it and it would have been a counter-attack. I couldn’t have hit it any better."

2013: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden v England Ibrahimovic: "We will remember this goal for a long time because it's not a normal goal. I knew what I was going to do before the ball arrived. I positioned myself next to the defender to be able to flick the ball. I had a little bit of luck on my side because it went in the goal and that's what makes it perfect. It's probably one of the most beautiful goals of my career."

2014: James Rodriguez Colombia v Uruguay Rodriguez: “It was a very special goal for me and for all of Colombia. That moment, that match that day will be with me for the rest of my life.”

2015: Wendell Lira Goianesia v Atletico Goianesia Wendell Lira: “Even today, I still can’t believe it. It was a fairytale. I don’t know if in 15 or 20 years it will sink in: that I beat Messi to win the Puskás Award. Leaving my name in football history is something that means so much more to me than money ever could."

2016: Mohd Faiz Subri Penang v Pahang Subri: “Honestly, it never crossed my mind that I would be able to arrive at this level and stand tall among these world-class footballers in this amazing place. The response from the public was awesome. Most of the nominations, I think, usually come from Europe or South America, and more traditional footballing nations.”

2017: Olivier Giroud Arsenal v Crystal Palace Arsene Wenger: "It was a work of art because of the element of surprise, because of the beauty and efficiency of movement. In my 30 years in the game, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

2018: Mo Salah Liverpool v Everton "When he comes onto his left foot, everyone stands up because they think it could be a goal and he just keeps on doing it time after time. His goals this season have been phenomenal, and probably not many people expected him to score that many from the wing."