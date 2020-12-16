World champion Daniele De Rossi talks about The Best 2020

Italy’s Daniele De Rossi can look back on a remarkable career. He won the FIFA World Cup™ with Gli Azzurri in 2006, competed at two other World Cup finals in 2010 and 2014 and won a total of 117 international caps. At club level he was one of Roma’s greatest players before ending his career at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

As part of the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the FIFA legend also spoke about the upcoming The Best FIFA Football Awards™.

FIFA.com: Who will win the title of The Best Men’s Player 2020?

Daniele De Rossi: Messi is always the best player, but if you look at the past year, then Robert Lewandowski deserves it. He won the Champions League, scored a huge number of goals and he was the best when you look at the way he plays.

And what about the coaches?

That’s not an easy one, as the nominees have achieved some great things. Usually the person who has won the most titles also receives the award, so Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick is definitely the favourite. He has earned it. Any coach who arrives at a club six months before the end of the season and has to deal with a pandemic that changes everything but then wins everything more than deserves the award.

For you personally, who was the best player you ever played with?

I played with some exceptional players – great champions – but Francesco Totti was the greatest of them all. He had something that others didn’t have. He could find his team-mates anywhere on the field, even if they were far away. I’ve never seen anyone else do what he did on a football pitch.