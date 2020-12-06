The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Shirley Cruz nominated for FIFA Puskás Award

Her goal was a sweetly struck volley from a corner

Volleys are among the most aesthetically pleasing and technically demanding skills in football. You need maximum concentration and an inner calm to stop yourself from rushing the shot. Shirley Cruz demonstrated this to perfection by watching the flight of the ball all the way across the box before angling her body correctly to hit the shot beautifully.

If her foot had been positioned even slightly differently, the ball might have flown high into the stands. Instead, Cruz showed that she is among the sport’s most skilled technicians when Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 in Concacaf Olympic qualifying on 28 January 2020.

Her volley from a corner to give her side a 3-1 lead generated particular excitement in Houston, Texas, and was followed by countless replays.