The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Anderson digs deep for Scottish football

30 Nov 2020

James Anderson
© Getty Images
  • James Anderson has been nominated for the FIFA Fan Award
  • Anderson has given millions from his own pocket to support Scottish football
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the entire world, with the effects still being felt in all walks of life, and football is no exception.

Scottish philanthropist James Anderson, who in the past had given similar sums to support the arts, responded to the pandemic by donating around three million pounds last summer to help football clubs around the country and their respective communities.

"When Covid-19 struck, I realised what a significant loss it would be for towns across the country if their local SPFL club's very survival was threatened,” the Edinburgh-based donor told the BBC. “This isn't just about the passion on the pitch, which is why we love the game, but about the responsibility our clubs take in communities across Scotland.

"I’ve seen first-hand over the last few years what a difference clubs can make to people’s lives, and so I am very pleased to have been able to offer my support at this difficult time.

"Football is at the heart of communities across Scotland, and there are not many societal organisations that bring people together nowadays, to catch them in a net when they fall."

The funds have been managed by the SPFL Trust, with each club able to apply for a grant of GBP 50,000.

Anderson is also looking to work with other organisations over the coming years to make further support available.

