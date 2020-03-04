No fewer than six women’s competitions on the agenda

Algarve Cup to be held for 27th time

Tournoi de France launches with impressive line-up of teams

March tends to be a busy month in the world of women’s football. Prestigious events like the Algarve Cup and the Cyprus Cup are two of the highlights, as is the increasingly respected SheBelieves Cup, which has been running for four years now.

In addition to these must-see competitions, a brand-new tournament – the Tournoi de France – has joined the fray, and if the quality of the teams involved is anything to go by, it is likely to establish itself as a mainstay of the women’s football calendar fairly quickly. FIFA.com takes a look at what to expect in an action-packed month.

Algarve Cup

4-11 March 2020, Portugal

Holders: Norway

Most successful team: United States (ten wins)

Participants: Germany, Sweden, Norway, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, New Zealand and Portugal (the teams in bold took part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™)

Player to watch

Melanie Leupolz: Appointed captain of Bayern Munich and vice-captain of Germany, the 25-year-old midfielder has recently been excelling at home and in Europe, taking her leadership responsibilities to heart.