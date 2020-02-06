Favourites Russia, Spain and Portugal joined Kazakhstan as group winners to secure their places at this year’s finals. The four runners-up go into the play-offs for the remaining two UEFA berths on 9 and 12 April, with Croatia set to face the Czech Republic, and Serbia playing Finland.

The UEFA elite round of qualifying for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020 drew to a close on Wednesday 5 February as the first four European teams to join hosts Lithuania were decided.

Round-up

Portugal remained undefeated in Group A and only dropped points in a draw with Finland, enabling them to finish as group winners and secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

The fourth-placed side from Colombia 2016 saved their best for last in a dazzling display against Italy. Superstar Ricardinho scored twice to lead his team to a 4-1 win and book their tickets to Lithuania. Finland caused a minor sensation of their own, drawing 2-2 against both Italy and Portugal and beating Belarus 4-2 to give themselves a chance of reaching the World Cup via the play-offs, while Italy were eliminated.

Spain proved unstoppable in Group B. The two-time world champions emerged as clear group winners as the only team to win all of their matches in the UEFA elite round. Serbia finished as runners-up to book their spot in the play-offs, having paved the way for this success with their shock 5-2 victory over Ukraine in the opening game.

In Group C, reigning World Cup runners-up Russia kept things exciting by losing 4-3 to Azerbaijan after kicking off their campaign with a resounding 7-1 win over Slovakia. Croatia won both of their opening matches – 2-0 against Azerbaijan and 3-2 against Slovakia – to set up a showdown with Russia in the final group game.

Eder Lima, adidas Silver Boot and Silver Ball winner as the second-best goalscorer and player at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016, netted a brace to steer Russia to a narrow 4-3 victory and secure their spot at the finals in Lithuania. Croatia still have an opportunity to join them by winning their play-off tie.

Group D was settled by a genuine decider on the final matchday. Kazakhstan needed to win to overhaul group leaders Czech Republic and did so comfortably by a 5-2 scoreline, with Douglas Junior scoring three goals in a man-of-the-match performance to send Kazakhstan to the World Cup. Having only needed a draw in their final game to seal qualification, the Czechs must now navigate the play-offs if they are to make it to this year’s finals.