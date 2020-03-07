“I like his mentality and how he sees different things. I think I’ve always had that confidence, too – that’s just me. I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country – which isn’t easy – but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that. We’re both strikers and we’re both tall. But we have a different game. It’s hard to compare us. I am who I am.”

Erling Haaland on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, speaking in FourFourTwo magazine "My body doesn't accept it (laughs)."

Pep Guardiola when asked if he plans on getting a tattoo of Wembley after winning the League Cup with Manchester City

"I didn't train for three days, didn't eat or drink. I was at the hospice in Wetherby & Dean Saunders rang me and said 'Everything alright?' I replied 'I want to play tonight'."



An emotional Billy Sharp speaks openly about an extremely tough time for him and his family in 2011. pic.twitter.com/aUI5IgysFf — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 29, 2020

Sheffield United Billy Sharp opens up on the One of Our Own Podcast

“I had practically nothing in my childhood and, suddenly, I can have almost everything. So I value it, I think about the future. I’m not going to buy a big car. I invest in real estate, in other things for the future. Like this apartment here. Mother, father, uncle, grandmother, I already gave everyone their own home. My uncles have a car, my mum likes motorcycles and I bought her one. My sister has three children and I help with their education and health.”

Everton forward Richarlison tells O Globo about how he spends his money "You cannot just say that you are playing in the USA and that league is no good compared to others. No, it’s not like that. You have one of the best leagues in the Premier League, Spain, probably Italy, and then after that, MLS is not too far from others. You can compete with those other leagues. For sure, it’s a possibility, if I do well and I’m at my best, there’s a chance to come back to the national team, so I hope so!"

Portugal winger Nani speaks with Goal about his hopes to return to the national team "Sometimes I go home on the skateboard. I live only seven kilometres away. It’s very fast. I’m good at skating because I snowboard and that is similar. It’s easy. All the fans who see me ride through the city are laughing. They can’t believe the manager of Leipzig is skateboarding! They like it. They never say, 'He’s crazy'. They recognise that you are living a normal life."

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann tells Sportsmail about is love of skateboarding

2012: I was an 11yr old city fan watching Aguero win us our first Prem title



2020: pic.twitter.com/Loir9DLP61 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 1, 2020

Manchester City midfielder and FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 winner Phil Foden reacts to winning the League Cup "People with knowledge should talk about the novel coronavirus outbreak. I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the coronavirus "The first days were extremely difficult. We had to sleep in the train station. Performing in the streets to be able to eat but fortunately our determination paid off." Melody Donchet reflects on the journey she and her football had to make before she was able to become a record world freestyle champion in our latest edition of Sheroes "Mbappe's celebration! It's something I do with my mates... we joke around. Obviously I don't score too much, and I was saying for ages that I'd do it when I next scored, and I think it was about three or four months between my two goals, so I'd been planning it for a while!"Trent Alexander-Arnold on his goal celebration with BBC Sport "I wouldn't play him. That's so easy. Offer? Take him! Take him for free."

Jose Mourinho on how he would have dealt with himself as a player

💛 @BenFoster just proves time and time again why he is the nicest man in football.



He kept his promise to 12-year-old Molly Hall and gave her a day she will never forget...#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/U6apwpUYY0 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 2, 2020