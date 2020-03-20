4

4 goals is what two players scored in just six fixtures in the Costa Rican Liga FPD at the weekend – just the second time this century that two players had done so in the same round. Jurgens Montenegro, 19, snapped a ten-game goal drought with four goals in 36 minutes for Jicaral, who netted three times as many goals in a 6-2 defeat of Santos de Guapiles as they had in their previous six outings, while Jonathan Moya hit a quartet for Alajuelense.