points from a possible 48: that is how Al Ahly began the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League until a shock 1-1 draw with Smouha. Youssef Diop’s goal was only the second Al Ahly had conceded at home in the league in 20 hours and 25 minutes, while the result ended their run of 18 successive wins in the competition.
years after they last defeated Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco in one Campeonato Carioca, Fluminense repeated history. Muriel, the brother of Alisson, and 38-year-old Nene aided the accomplishment.
points is what Mohun Bagan stormed clear of their nearest rivals to win the I-League after just 16 of 20 rounds – the fewest it has ever taken a team to be crowned champions. Inspired by Joseba Beitia, Baba Diawara, Fran Gonzalez and Fran Morante, Bagan tied Dempo’s record of five Indian championships.
matches is what Antalyaspor have gone unbeaten after Lukas Podolski and Co upset Sivasspor – a run which began, curiously, when they ended an 11-game winless run.
goals in four games is what Esperanza Pizarro scored to fire Uruguay past the first group stage of the South American U-20 Women’s Championship for the first time at what was their ninth attempt. Six of the 18-year-old’s haul came in the second half.
goals in a Russian Premier League game is what Zenit scored for the first time since Hulk, Aleksandr Kerzhakov, Saomon Raondon and Axel Witsel ran riot versus Torpedo Moscow in 2014. Sardar Azmoun’s hat-trick against Ural left him having taken merely 81 minutes to average his last six goals in the competition.
4 goals is what two players scored in just six fixtures in the Costa Rican Liga FPD at the weekend – just the second time this century that two players had done so in the same round. Jurgens Montenegro, 19, snapped a ten-game goal drought with four goals in 36 minutes for Jicaral, who netted three times as many goals in a 6-2 defeat of Santos de Guapiles as they had in their previous six outings, while Jonathan Moya hit a quartet for Alajuelense.
goals was the margin by which Melbourne City thumped Western Sydney Wanderers to stroll into the W-League Grand Final and tie the biggest-ever victory in a playoff game. Sydney FC and Perth Glory also recorded 5-1 semi-final victories in 2011 and 2017 respectively. City and Sydney will now square off to determine which one becomes the outright-record four-time W-League queens.
goals was the deficit Chittagong Abahani overcame in the last 25 minutes of their visit to Bashundhara Kings to incredibly emerge 4-3 victors in the Bangladesh Premier League. Abahani netted twice as many goals in those 25 minutes as they had in any of their last 14 matches in all competitions.