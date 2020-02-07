24

years is what it took Ajax to hold a superior record to PSV in confrontations in their own Johan Cruyff Arena. Marc Degryse’s double inspired a 3-0 PSV victory in the teams’ maiden meeting there – then named the Amsterdam Arena – in 1996. However, Quincy Promes’ 14th goal in 21 appearances this season ensured the last four wins there have belonged to Ajax, giving them a 15-14 advantage.