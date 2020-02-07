- One club, one family, three generations
years after a player named Diego scored for Napoli in Serie A, history repeated itself. The last had been Maradona against Sampdoria in March 1991 until Demme was on target, also against Samp, on Monday with only the second goal of his ten-season career.
hours and 11 minutes is what PAOK had gone without conceding in the Greek Women’s A League until Odysseas Glyfadas’s late consolation in a 7-1 loss on Sunday. The Thessaloniki titanesses had scored 98 goals in between. PAOK have now won 35 successive league matches since a goalless draw with Odysseas almost two years ago.
years is what it took Ajax to hold a superior record to PSV in confrontations in their own Johan Cruyff Arena. Marc Degryse’s double inspired a 3-0 PSV victory in the teams’ maiden meeting there – then named the Amsterdam Arena – in 1996. However, Quincy Promes’ 14th goal in 21 appearances this season ensured the last four wins there have belonged to Ajax, giving them a 15-14 advantage.
goals in his last eight outings is what Roque Santa Cruz has netted. The 38-year-old has scored 73 per cent of Olimpia’s last 22 goals.
goals in nine games is what Akram Afif has scored since the FIFA Club World Cup™ to propel Al Sadd to Qatar Cup glory and three points off the Qatar Stars League pace.
years had passed since a club outside La Liga reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals until La Liga 2 side Mirandes upset Villarreal 4-2. The last? Mirandes themselves as a third-flight team in 2012. The Miranda de Ebro minnows, who have never played top-tier football, have incredibly won eight of their last ten Copa del Rey ties against La Liga opposition.
clubs is what Kevin-Prince Boateng has been on the books at in four years and two months after his loan move to Besiktas followed spells at Fiorentina, Barcelona, Sassuolo, Eintracht Frankfurt, Las Palmas, AC Milan and Schalke.
goals in a game is what 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema became just the second player to score in the 34-year history of the Canada women’s national team. Silvana Burtini managed it in 1994 and ’96.
Europeans are in charge of South American nations for the first time in history after Venzuela handed their reins to Portuguese Jose Peseiro. His compatriot Carlos Queiroz guides Colombia, while Dutchman Jordi Cruyff leads Ecuador. Only two non-South American coaches had coached CONMEBOL countries this century one year ago, but three have been appointed thereafter.
generations of the Maldini family have now played for AC Milan after Daniel emulated grandfather Cesare and father Paolo. The 18-year-old’s run-out against Verona left the trio just five short of having collectively made 1,000 appearances for the club.