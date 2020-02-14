- More Messi milestones
- A four-goal fullback
- Ben Yedder, Gomez, Horan and Quaison star
starts in La Liga is what Lionel Messi reached against Real Betis – a record for a foreigner. Brazilian Donato made 415 between 1988 and 2003. Messi marked the occasion with three assists in Barcelona’s 3-2 win, consequently becoming the second player to reach double figures for goals and assists (14 and ten) in Europe’s top five leagues this season after Jadon Sancho (12 and 13).
years after they last beat AC Milan in Serie A after trailing by two goals, Inter Milan reversed a 2-0 half-time deficit to win 4-2. It ensured Inter have won four successive leagues games against Milan for the first time since the likes of Giuseppe Bergomi, Gabriele Oriali and Alessandro Altobell inspired the feat in 1983.
goals without reply is what Brazil had scored in South American qualifying for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™ until Argentina equalised against them in the final and went on to cause a 3-1 upset. Argentina, Brazil and Spain maintained their record of having reached every edition of the global finals.
combined goals and assists is what Wissam Ben Yedder has posted in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 – more than any French player in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe are the Monaco No9’s closest rivals on 19 apiece.
successive away victories – a Portuguese Liga record – was the run that ended for Benfica in a 3-2 loss at Porto. It also extinguished Benfica’s sequence of 16 consecutive wins, home or away, in the league.
or more assists is what Atalanta No10 Papu Gomez is the only player to have registered in Europe’s big five leagues in each of the last four seasons. Jose Callejon, Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller have done it in three of the last four.
goals in 11 Premier League appearances under interim manager Duncan Ferguson and permanent boss Carlo Ancelotti is what Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted (0.73 per game). The 22 year-old had netted merely 14 goals in 91 run-outs under Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth, Sam Allardyce and Marco Silva (0.15).
goals in five games is what Lindsey Horan scored to inspire USA to gold in qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament. Despite it only being February, the player who debuted for her country in 2013 has netted more international goals in 2020 than in any other calendar year.
goals is what Marta Torrejon scored in the Spanish Women’s Supercopa final – from right-back! It helped Barcelona bag ten goals in 73 minutes – double their previous most in a whole game against Real Sociedad – in a 10-1 victory.
hat-tricks away from home is what Robin Quaison become only the eighth player in Bundesliga history to register within one season. The Mainz striker emulated Jupp Heynckes, Ronald Worm, Klaus Fischer, Jan Furtok, Ebbe Sand, Roy Makaay and Mario Gomez. Quaison now has seven goals in his last three away outings.