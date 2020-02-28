- Scoring in the same city
goals for Paris Saint-Germain is what Edinson Cavani became the first player to reach. Eight of PSG’s top ten all-time leading marksman are foreigners, each of a different nationality: Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pauleta (109), Mustapha Dahleb (98), Francois M'Pele (95), Safet Susic (85), Angel Di Maria (81) and Rai (72).
wins in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League is what Pep Guardiola made it to set a new record for a coach. Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho have 27 apiece.
goals in 11 appearances against Eibar is what Lionel Messi has exceptionally scored after his second four-goal showing against them. Only two clubs have scored more times against Eibar in La Liga history than Messi: Atletico Madrid (21) and Real Madrid (29).
years had passed since Galatasaray won away to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Liga until Fernando Muslera, Jean Serri, Henry Onyekuru, Falcao and Co triumphed 3-1 on Sunday. Gica Popescu, Emre Belozoglu, Hasan Sas and Hakan Sukur aided a 2-1 victory in Kadikov in December 1999.
successive victories in all competitions – during which time they had scored 130 goals and conceded just six – was the run Benfica were on until a 3-2 loss at Sporting on Sunday. Julia’s early goal was, incredibly, Benfica’s 100th of this Portuguese Women’s Liga campaign in only their 15th outing, but a Raquel Fernandes wonder goal helped cause a huge upset.
10 consecutive Albacete victories had, astonishingly, been by 1-0 scorelines until they beat Numancia 2-1. The previous time the Castilla–La Mancha minnows, whose majority shareholder is Andres Iniesta, won by something other than 1-0 was nine months ago.
goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances in London is what Serge Gnabry has scored. The 24-year-old has failed to score in any other city in the competition, drawing blanks in 12 appearances across six cities.
trophies is what Jorge Jesus has guided Flamengo to in merely eight months in their hot-seat. Gabigol’s sixth goal in as many appearances in 2020 led the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ runners-up to a 3-0 win over Independiente Del Valle in the South American Super Cup on Wednesday.
assists for four different players is what Christopher Nkunku registered in 28 minutes in Leipzig’s 5-0 win at Schalke. The 22-year-old Frenchman thus became the first player to supply four assists in one half of a Bundesliga game this century.
goalkeepers have now scored in the Concacaf Champions League after Nahuel Guzman’s 94th-minute header dramatically saved Tigres and eliminated Alianza. Federico Vilar netted a brilliant free-kick for Olimpia in 2008, while Houston Dynamo’s Tally Hall bizarrely found the target the following year with a punt forward from just outside his own box.