Kicking off a new life : rehabilitating offenders through football

: Many famous footballing names supporting the initiative

"There are stories and inspirations that prove that this can work" It is a truth universally acknowledged that football is much more than just a game, and can help to bring people together. That it can also help in the rehabilitation of male and female offenders is currently being demonstrated by the Kicking off a new life initiative run by the Sepp Herberger Foundation. "You need to be a group of 11 friends," is a famous quote from the man who coached West Germany to FIFA World Cup™ glory in 1954, and whose credo was: "When you’re at the top, don’t ever forget those below you". "The Sepp Herberger Foundation was set up in 1977 as a gift from the German Football Association (DFB) to mark Herberger’s 80th birthday," explained foundation head Tobias Wrzesinski in an interview with FIFA.com. "It was important right from the start for the man himself that the ideas that he had lived his life by should be an integral part of the foundation, which was his sole inheritor, since he had no children. One of these ideas was a commitment to the work of correctional facilities, with Herberger having visited a prison in 1970 and decided thereafter to make it one of his priorities in life. "We managed to take this incredibly humanitarian gesture on the part of Herberger further. Back then, a visit from a famous footballer would simply have been a way of brightening the day of those behind bars. Now we have joined forces with a number of highly-committed partners, for example the German Federal Labour Office and the DFB regional associations, to improve the chances of an offender who has been released to remain out of jail for good."

Social rehabilitation through football



Anstoß in ein neues Leben Picture courtesy of the Sepp-Herberger-Stiftung / Copyright Carsten Kobow © Others

What began with a visit to a prison developed into the idea of helping young people coming out of a correctional facility to find a way back into the world of work and get a trade, which is where the Federal Labour Office came in as a partner for the Foundation. "Together with the committed partners that we have, we are currently working with 22 correctional facilities for young offenders in ten regions across Germany. For example, with the DFB regional associations we can offer training for officials and coaches, host rap workshops together with the Klangstiftung Musical Foundation, and much more. The basic philosophy is to give people a new start, get them back on the right path and give them the chance to leave the wrong crowd behind," said Wrzesinski. "We want to support those in correctional facilities who are committed to the cause to make the best use of their time in there and prepare for life outside. Nothing is easy when you’re behind bars, so taking part in Kick-off for a new life is a great opportunity, and most of the inmates understand that." Each institution decides who should be allowed to take part in the programme. Important criteria are availability for the job market and of course a love of football, and those far outweigh whatever crimes have been committed in the past. "There are youngsters in the programme who have been involved in theft or drug-related crimes, and even those who have committed serious offences."

