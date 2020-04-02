After detailed discussion with Myanmar’s Minister of Health and Sports, Dr. Myint Htwe, MFF president Zaw Zaw personally helped to transform its facilities into quarantine centres. Indeed, the National Football Academy, National Training Centre and Myanmar national team’s hostels will act as temporary homes for inhabitants returning from overseas.

Count the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) as another county doing its utmost in the fight against COVID-19.

The MFF will also provide meals and SIM cards to residents, and food and expenses to healthcare staff treating them. It is also helping to educate its followers about COVID-19 in accordance with the script provided by FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Ayeyarwady Foundation, of which Zaw Zaw acts as chairman, has also donated 1,000 MMK (around USD 72,000) to Waibargi Hospital and Yankin Children’s Hospital.

