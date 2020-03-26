FIFA’s social media platforms organise #LegendTakeover live chats

Brazilian Júlio César the first to take over the @FIFAcom Twitter, today at 19:00 CET

With the football community standing together and staying at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, FIFA is sparing no efforts to keep bringing the beautiful game closer to fans around the world.

Following the launch of the #WorldCupAtHome campaign last week, FIFA is today kicking off another initiative with this intention: #LegendTakeover live chats on FIFA’s social media platforms.

Over the course of the coming weeks, a slate of football stars will be invited to take the helm of FIFA’s social media accounts and answer questions from fans. The first guest is Brazilian goalkeeping great Júlio César, who will be taking over the @FIFAcom Twitter account today at 19:00 CET.

At 19:00 CET on Tuesday, 31 March, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Twitter account (@FIFAWWC) will be in the hands of two-time world champion and two-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year/The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Carli Lloyd.

Fabio Cannavaro, Yaya Touré and Kaká are only some of the other names that have confirmed that they will take part in a #LegendTakeover over the next few days. Follow FIFA’s social media platforms to keep up to speed with the many more live chats that will be announced.

For reliable information on COVID-19, please consult @WHO and follow the latest information online.