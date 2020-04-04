Amateur women’s team near Madrid writing letters to local care home residents

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic

CFF Olympia want to send a message of hope to the elderly

“Dear …”

Seventeen-year-old Elisa is sitting at her computer, doing something very special. A player with amateur women’s team Club de Fútbol Femenino Olympia, she is writing a letter to one of the thousands of elderly people currently in lockdown in care homes in the town of Las Rozas, where her club is based, on the outskirts of Madrid.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Spain harder than most countries and its elderly people are more vulnerable to the disease than any other section of society. For weeks now, they have been isolated from their families for their own protection.

The initiative is the idea of CFF Olympia’s directors, among them club president Sonia Soria. “Our grandparents are precious to us and we need to take care of them,” she explained. “That’s why we wanted every player, coach and member of the club family to write to all the elderly people living in the care homes of Las Rozas. The aim is to bring them hope and put a smile on their faces. We want them to know that there are people out there who are thinking about them and who appreciate them.”