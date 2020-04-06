Radomir Antic passes away at the age of 71

He spent the majority of his coaching career in Spain

Led Serbia to the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™ finals

World football is mourning the loss of legendary coach Radomir Antic, who passed away on Monday 6 April in Madrid after a battle with cancer. He was 71-years-old.

The news was confirmed by Atletico Madrid, a club where he spent three separate spells with from 1995 to 2000, most notably winning the league and Copa del Rey double during the 1995/96 season.

Antic is the only person to have managed Atleti, Real Madrid (1991/92) and Barcelona (2003).

He had a distinguished playing career as well, with stints at Partizan, Fenerbahce, Real Zaragoza and Luton Town.

Antic was instrumental in leading Serbia to the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™, where they were eliminated after the group stage. He finished his coaching career in China PR, where he managed both Shandong Luneng and Hebei China Fortune.

FIFA.com highlights some of the many tributes that have been pouring in since the news of Antic's passing.