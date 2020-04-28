Sportspeople helping in the community during COVID-19 in Australia

Play For Lives campaign encourages athletes to help community members in need

Numerous footballers involved in the program led by former Australia captain

“Volunteers are being sidelined. It’s time for our sportspeople to sub in.”

The premise might be simple, but it is inspired.

With community resources stretched and sport on the backburner during the COVID-19 crisis, a programme in Australia is trying to channel athletes’ energy into helping the community.

Sports’ organisations - both professional and amateur - are being asked to mobilise their members as the turmoil created by the ongoing global health crisis hits the community, and in particular marginalised members of society.

Led by indefatigable TV presenter and former Socceroo captain Crag Foster – a 29-cap national team midfielder during Australia’s 1998 FIFA World Cup™ campaign – the #PlayForLives campaign has built up a strong groundswell of support.

Backed by Professional Footballers Australia, the programme has enjoyed assistance and support from numerous footballers, local clubs, community groups and a host of other sportspeople.

The work involves preparing, packing and delivering food to members of society who are struggling under the economic and social stress brought by COVID-19. Transportation and other deliveries are also part of the work being undertaken.

It is manually intensive work but Foster says overcoming obstacles are just the kind of challenges sportspeople are capable of meeting.

“The message is, 'put up your hand and say you would love to help',” he said. “And that being the case, dig in for the long haul. The season is not just one game.”