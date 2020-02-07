We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

This week our FIFA Fan Movement members bring attention to a couple of worthy causes being supported by the football world, while we close with two jaw-dropping showcases of skill you won't want to miss.

The Maldini dynasty reigns

There was a familiar name making a debut last weekend as Daniel Maldini played his first senior minutes for the Rossoneri in their 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona at the San Siro. The 18-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, who both captained AC Milan during their playing spells, and it was a moment that didn't pass Fan Movement member Paulo Araujo by.