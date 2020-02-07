- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
- The top five submissions are revealed here
- Share your stories each week using #WeLiveFootball
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
This week our FIFA Fan Movement members bring attention to a couple of worthy causes being supported by the football world, while we close with two jaw-dropping showcases of skill you won't want to miss.
The Maldini dynasty reigns
There was a familiar name making a debut last weekend as Daniel Maldini played his first senior minutes for the Rossoneri in their 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona at the San Siro. The 18-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, who both captained AC Milan during their playing spells, and it was a moment that didn't pass Fan Movement member Paulo Araujo by.
Arsenal and Manchester City fans come together to support the hungry
Before the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City, representatives from the Manchester City Football Club Fans Foodbank Support collected donations from both sets of supporters in an effort to help people who are unable to afford to eat. We're thankful that Anita Sambol brought this important cause to our attention and to the greater football family; another initiative showing the power football has to unite us.
River fans' call for worldwide help to Australian bushfires
Another cause highlighted in the world of football this week has been the Australian bushfires. River Plate fans from all over the globe have been sending in message calling for all football fans to help out in any way they can. Matias Davico submitted the video below, and we think this message from a River fan in Washington D.C. sums it up best: "This is happening in Australia, but it can happen to me as well, and it can happen to you. Roll up your sleeves...it's happening to all of us. Only you can help."
Trick shots galore
Everyone loves a trick shot montage, and this one sent in by Fan Movement member Joseph Adakurugu does not disappoint. Fan Movement member Jed Hockin is one of the best in the discipline and his latest selection of tricks was picked up by none other than four-time FIFA Club World Cup winners Real Madrid.
In awe of 'Amazing Kid Eche'
We go from one established freestyler in Australia to a prodigy in Nigeria. Eche Chinoso, also known as 'Amazing Kid Eche', set the Guinness World Record for most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head (111). Thanks to Inamul Hasan for sending this in. We are all now inspired - weekend plans sorted!