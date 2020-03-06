We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

Realised dreams, sustained excellence and statements of equality impressed our our FIFA Fan Movement members this week. We bring you the stories behind those achievements and more below.

Molly the mascot

Late last year, Watford's Ben Foster promised 12-year-old Molly Hall that she'd be his guest when Liverpool came to Vicarage Road. Not only did the goalkeeper keep his word, but Molly, who is receiving treatment for leukaemia, proved the good luck charm her team needed in an emotional win over the Reds. Watch the day unfold through Molly's eyes, via Mhairi McKenzie.