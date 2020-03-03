ALLtogether promotes the meeting of cultures among young people

Uses football as a global means of communication

"It’s about collectiveness, not isolation"

The ALLtogether – European youth football festival development project, run by the KOMM MIT not-for-profit organisation for international youth, sporting and cultural exchanges – can be summarised in one simple word: together.

"The ‘altogether’ idea of peaceful coexistence is the basic principle behind KOMM MIT. We organise international youth tournaments to promote the meeting of cultures among young people, and this saw the hosting of the ALLtogether – European youth football festival in 2008," the organisation’s CEO Philipp Reinartz says of the project, in an interview with FIFA.com.

Football is used as a way for children and young people from different countries aged eight to 18 to be brought together and to get to know one another by means of a specially designed framework programme, and the sport’s popularity makes it a global means of communication.

"I believe that football makes it easier to get certain messages across. With children and young people in particular, it has the greatest potential to deal with or subconsciously create an awareness of subjects that may be more complex, all while playing sport," explains Reinartz, whose father founded KOMM MIT back in 1983.

"We shouldn’t expect too much of football though," Reinartz continued. "It already does plenty as it is, but I think it would be tough to use football as the universal panacea for a lot of social problems and complex issues. It always comes down to who is organising the football. When volunteers are involved, you need to keep an eye on how much these people are being expected to do when it comes to using football to solve social problems."