FIFA Appeal Committee confirms ban on former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales

The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered its decision on the appeal lodged by Mr Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), against the decision issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee banning him from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years. After analysing the submissions presented to it and conducting a hearing, the Appeal Committee decided to dismiss the appeal, and to confirm the sanction imposed upon Mr Rubiales. Amongst other considerations, the Appeal Committee was comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during and after the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. The findings of the decision passed by the Appeal Committee were notified today to Mr Rubiales. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, will subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.