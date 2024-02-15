Global football integrity experts to gather at first FIFA Integrity Summit in Singapore

FIFA has invited the integrity officers of all 211 FIFA member associations and the six confederations to the first FIFA Integrity Summit, which will be held in Singapore on 4 and 5 April 2024 in collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation and the Football Association of Singapore. The summit aims to update integrity officers on global integrity trends, share best practices, present the new FIFA Integrity Handbook and Education Roadmap, discuss amendments to the FIFA Disciplinary Code and explore relevant decisions from FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding match manipulation. FIFA remains steadfast in the fight against match manipulation through the implementation of dedicated integrity programmes in close cooperation with its member associations. Keynote speakers from FIFA, CAS and other professionals involved in combating match manipulation will contribute to fostering knowledge exchange. For the agenda, click here.