FIFA reinforces commitment to integrity in football

FIFA and its key partners in the field of integrity explored the next steps in FIFA’s endeavour to further institutionalise the successful work of the integrity task forces at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™, FIFA World Cup 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The meeting at the Home of FIFA drew together representatives from the core contributors to the recent task forces: INTERPOL, the Council of Europe and its Group of Copenhagen, Sportradar, United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports, the International Betting Integrity Association, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The aim is for the institutionalised task force to serve as a permanent integrity guardian of football, with an increasing number of competitions being monitored. It will conduct real-time monitoring of betting markets and in-game action during FIFA tournament matches and will support the investigation of suspicious activities. FIFA’s ultimate objective is to install a permanent monitoring team with a focus on FIFA competitions but also looking into (potential) cases of competition manipulation around the globe. Further details on FIFA’s integrity initiatives are available here.