Holders Argentina debut against USA, while hosts Lithuania face Venezuela

Kaunas Arena to host the opening match and the final

First FIFA tournament to be held in Lithuania kicks off on 12 September

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ draw, held today at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, revealed the fate of the 24 participating national teams. Hosts Lithuania were drawn into Group A and will play the opening match of the tournament at Kaunas Arena against fellow debutants Venezuela on 12 September.

Defending champions Argentina were drawn into Group F and will begin their campaign against USA in Vilnius, while record five-time champions Brazil kick off their bid to win a first crown since 2012 against Vietnam in Klaipėda in Group D.

From the other European teams, two-time champions Spain will attempt to bring back the title to Europe for the first time since 2004. They were drawn in Group E and will play their first match in Klaipėda against Paraguay. Portugal will make their debut against Thailand and the Football Union of Russia will play Egypt in their first match.