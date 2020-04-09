The ongoing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

A whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup™ and other major tournaments, were postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Amid this upheaval, the Ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition. The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a Ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on 11 March.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice – 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 11 June 2020.