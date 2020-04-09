FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

FIFA Ranking

Ranking remains static as the world fights Covid-19

09 Apr 2020

Empty stands at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium at sunset after the La Liga match between Getafe CF and CA Osasuna.
© Getty Images

The ongoing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

A whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup™ and other major tournaments, were postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Amid this upheaval, the Ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition. The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a Ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on 11 March.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice – 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).

Further information about how the FIFA/Coca-Cola Ranking is calculated can be found by clicking HERE.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 11 June 2020.
Leader Belgium (unchanged)
Moves into top 10 None
Moves out of top 10 None
Matches played in total 4
Most matches played Panama (2)
Biggest move by points Belarus (plus 3 points)
Biggest move by ranks South Sudan (up 1 rank)
Biggest drop by points Uzbekistan (down 3 points)
Biggest drop by ranks None
Newly ranked teams None
Teams no longer ranked None
Inactive teams, not ranked Cook Islands

