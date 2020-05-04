Chinese Taipei are a pioneering nation of women’s football

Three-time Asian champions display recent promise and ambition

Mulan are looking to return to the Women’s World Cup after three decades

Which Asian team - aside from host nation China PR - reached the quarter-finals of the 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup™?

Those of you who immediately identified Chinese Taipei as the correct answer would be pretty handy at a women’s football trivia night.

It seems unlikely now, but Chinese Taipei were a major player in their own continent a few decades back. More than that, they were a pioneer of women’s football in one of the game's traditionally strong regions.

Indeed, their continental record is matched by few nations globally. Three successive AFC Women’s Asian Cup wins between 1977 and 1981 headline their trophy cabinet. Regular semi-finals appearances followed, sandwiched by a pair silver medals, the most recent in 1999. Quirkily, they also won the OFC Women’s Championship twice during the 1980s

Chinese Taipei even knocked over African champions Nigeria at the 1991 Women’s World Cup. Now they are hoping to be in the mix to end a three-decade absence from the world stage.

And recent results in the AFC Olympic Qualification Tournament proved that such ambition is valid. In fact, earlier this year the East Asians defeated Thailand, a nation that has participated at the past two Women’s World Cups.