Palestine the biggest climbers of 2020

Team claimed Bangabandhu Cup for second time with four wins from four

"Everyone contributed to this achievement," said coach Ould Ali

“Our goal has always been to enhance our performances and results, and we’ll be doing all we can to further improve our ranking in the coming months,” said Palestine head coach Noureddine Ould Ali after learning that his side had surged up the standings in the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2020.

Despite sending a weakened team to this year’s edition of the Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh, Palestine won all four of their games. In the group stage, they defeated the hosts 2-0 before repeating the feat against Sri Lanka. In the semi-final, they overcame Seychelles 1-0 then beat Burundi 3-1 to retain the title they won last year.

In an interview with FIFA.com, Ould Ali stressed that everyone had contributed to this achievement, saying, “We decided to field our reserve team, who travelled without me. The aim was to give some of the squad the opportunity to play in order to improve and gain more experience, which in turn will benefit the first team.

"These matches weren’t easy, and to win all of them and defend our title is a testament to the talent of our players and their ability to overcome any challenge they face."

Thanks to these wins, Palestine made marked progress in the latest FIFA Ranking, where they were both the biggest movers (up three places to 103rd) and the team with the most points gained (up five to 1204). Historically, however, Palestine have enjoyed higher rankings, with the team reaching 73rd in 2018, having finishing 2017 in 80th. This would suggest that they are capable of rising even further if they can continue to get good results in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers.