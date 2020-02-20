FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

Belgium stay top, Palestine make gains 

20 Feb 2020

Palestine celebrate scoring a goal
© Others

With few matches having been played on the international front so far this year, there is little movement in the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2020.

Indeed, with just 15 friendlies taking place since the last Ranking update in December – including two games in late 2019 – the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three.

Some minor movement in the top 50 sees Wales (23rd, down 1) and Paraguay (41st, down 1) each fall down a spot, while Ghana (46th, up 1) rise ever so slightly.

Palestine (103rd, up 3) are the first biggest climbers of 2020. The AFC side’s success in January’s Bangabandhu Cup sees them leapfrog Estonia, Trinidad and Tobago, Mozambique and Kenya as they secured the biggest move by points and rank.

Beaten Bangabandhu Cup finalists Burundi (149, up 2), who like Palestine contested four matches in January, move into the top 150.

Elsewhere, Aruba (200, up 1) and Pakistan (200, up 1) managed to improve on their respective positions amidst a rather quiet month in international football.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 9 April 2020.
Leader Belgium (unchanged)
Moves into top 10 none
Moves out of top 10 none
Matches played in total 15 (2 from 2019)
Most matches played Burundi, Palestine (4 games each)
Biggest move by points Palestine (plus 5 points)
Biggest move by ranks Palestine (plus 3 ranks)
Biggest drop by points Costa Rica, Japan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka (minus 3 points each)
Biggest drop by ranks Hong Kong, Seychelles (minus 2 ranks each)
Newly ranked teams none
Teams no longer ranked none
Inactive teams, not ranked Cook Islands

