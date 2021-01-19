FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

1 February - 11 February 2021

FIFA Club World Cup

Relive the FIFA Club World Cup Official Draw

19 Jan 2021

  • The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ Official Draw took place on 19 January
  • Former Switzerland goalkeeper Diego Benaglio assisted in the draw
  • Tournament runs from 4 to 11 February

The teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ discovered their path to glory in the Middle East on Tuesday, 19 January with the tournament's official draw being held at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The draw was presented by Jessica Libertz and conducted by FIFA Deputy Director of Competitions Jaime Yarza, who was assisted by former Switzerland international goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. The draw revealed the schedule of matches of the six participating teams in the tournament, who will compete from 4 to 11 February to raise the coveted trophy.

