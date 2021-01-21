Following the success of the exclusive Visa Presale for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ presented by Alibaba Cloud, which was due to conclude today at 12:00 AST / 10:00 CET, FIFA has now extended the sales period for Visa customers.

Fans will now have an extended and exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets on FIFA.com/tickets by using a Visa card until 12:00 AST / 10:00 CET on 24 January.

Tickets for some matches are already available to the general public. FIFA expects further tickets for all matches including the Final to become available in the coming days. Ticket prices range from QAR 10 for a category 3 ticket for the first five matches up to QAR 300 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ will see the world’s top teams come together next month to compete for the most prestigious honour in global club football. Matches will kick off on 4 February, with the final taking place on 11 February.

In addition to home team Al-Duhail SC, powerhouses Al Ahly SC, FC Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai FC and Tigres UANL have joined the line-up for the tournament. The field will be completed by the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final, which is scheduled for 30 January.

More information on the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 is available on FIFA.com.