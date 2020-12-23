Tigres crowned 2020 Concacaf Champions League winners

The Monterrey club will represent Concacaf at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the winning goal

It was fourth time's the charm for Tigres as they came from behind to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final in Orlando, Florida. The Mexican giants had lost their previous three continental finals, but Andre-Pierre Gignac - the club's all-time leading goalscorer - made sure that they would finally be travelling back to Monterrey with the trophy in tow.

The Frenchman scored the winning goal in the 84th minute and ensured Tigres will be the region's representatives at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ in February.