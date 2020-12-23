- Tigres crowned 2020 Concacaf Champions League winners
- The Monterrey club will represent Concacaf at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™
- Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the winning goal
It was fourth time's the charm for Tigres as they came from behind to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final in Orlando, Florida. The Mexican giants had lost their previous three continental finals, but Andre-Pierre Gignac - the club's all-time leading goalscorer - made sure that they would finally be travelling back to Monterrey with the trophy in tow.
The Frenchman scored the winning goal in the 84th minute and ensured Tigres will be the region's representatives at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ in February.
Tigres 2-1 LAFC (Concacaf Champions League final)
The winners trophy is seen prior to the Concacaf Champions League final
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: The winners trophy is seen prior to the CONCACAF Champions League final game between Tigres UANL and Los Angeles FC at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Tigres UANL players and Los Angeles FC players look at the ball on a corner kick
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Tigres UANL players and Los Angeles FC players look at the ball on a corner kick during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL gets fouled by Tristan Blackmon of Los Angeles FC
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Javier Aquino #20 of Tigres UANL gets fouled by Tristan Blackmon #27 of Los Angeles FC during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL trips up Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC during the Concacaf Champions League final
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Carlos Salcedo #3 of Tigres UANL trips up Carlos Vela #10 of Los Angeles FC during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL and Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC play the ball during the Concacaf Champions League final
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Guido Pizarro #19 of Tigres UANL and Carlos Vela #10 of Los Angeles FC play the ball during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC scores a goal over Nahuel Guzman of Tigres UANL
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Diego Rossi #9 of Los Angeles FC scores a goal over Nahuel Guzman #1 of Tigres UANL during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC celebrates his goal with team-mate Tristan Blackmon
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Diego Rossi #9 of Los Angeles FC celebrates his goal with teammate Jordan Harvey #2 of Los Angeles FC during the CONCACAF Champions League final game against Tigres UANL at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Hugo Ayala of Tigres UANL (R) and Nicolas Lopez of Tigres UANL celebrate a goal
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 22: Hugo Ayala #4 of Tigres UANL (R) and Nicolas Lopez #11 of Tigres UANL celebrate a goal during the CONCACAF Champions League final game against Los Angeles FC at Exploria Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Tigres UANL celebrates the championship win over Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions League final
23 Dec 2020
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 23: Tigres UANL celebrates the championship win over Los Angeles FC during the CONCACAF Champions League final game at Exploria Stadium on December 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Clear goalscoring opportunities were hard to come by in the first half in a physical matchup that saw tough challenges and fouls made on both sides. 2020 MLS MVP Diego Rossi had the best opportunity of the opening half but his shot on the edge of the penalty area flew well over Nahuel Guzman’s crossbar.
LAFC started out strongly in the second half, putting sustained pressure on Tigres' backline with a high press and, eventually, Bob Bradley's side were awarded for their energy in the 61st minute. After a neat exchange of passes between Mark-Anthony Kaye and Carlos Vela, Kaye lofted in a perfectly-weighted pass to the far post for Rossi, who reacted quickest and delicately guided his shot over Guzman for the opening goal.
Tigres responded ten minutes later by equalising from a corner kick. Their stalwart centre-back Hugo Ayala beat his marker to the near post and headed in, the pace of his effort proving too much for Kaye, who failed in his attempt to make the clearance at LAFC's back post.
The club from Monterrey completed their comeback in the 84th minute. Right-back Luis Rodriguez dribbled a great distance before laying off for Gignac, who did the rest and finished with an incisive shot that left LAFC keeper Kenneth Vermeer's feet planted in the Orlando grass.
Tigres will represent Concacaf at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ in February 2021, where they will join Al Ahly (CAF Champions League winners), Bayern Munich (UEFA Champions League winners), Ulsan (AFC Champions League winners), Auckland City (OFC), the winners of the Copa Libertadores (determined in January 2021) and hosts Al Duhail.
What they said
"Today was our day as a club. We had the character to come back. Shout out to Monterrey. This is for the people of Monterrey, the office workers, this is for them."
Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tournament awards
Golden Glove: Nahuel Guzman (Tigres)
Golden Boot: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) - 6 goals
Young Player Award: Diego Palacios (LAFC)
Golden Ball: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres)