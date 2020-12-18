Persepolis and Ulsan will contest the AFC Champions League final

The Iranians will play their second decider in three years

The South Koreans are vying for a second title Persepolis, the Iranian champions for the past three years, and 2012 Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai of Korea Republic, meet in Qatar this Saturday with the AFC Champions League title on the line and the right to the represent the continent at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. FIFA.com previews the final of Asia’s flagship tournament between one team hoping to make amends for previous losses and another seeking the title for the second time. The game Persepolis-Ulsan Hyundai 19 December, Al Janoub Stadium (15:00 local time – 1300 CET) Persepolis go into the match determined to make up for the disappointment of the 2018 Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Japan’s Kashima Antlers. Winners of the Iranian league for the past three years, Persepolis hope to replicate their domestic dominance on the continental stage. For the Iranian outfit and their coach Yahya Golmohammadi, this will be far from easy. Not only have their opponents ample Champions League experience , but they also won the 2012 edition, defeating Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli 3-0 in the decider.

The road to the final Persepolis got off to a disappointing start in this year’s competition, taking just one point from their opening two matches before the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When games resumed in September, with all fixtures held in Qatar, the Red Army won three of their next four matches, topping Group C and progressing to the knockout stage. The Iranians then defeated Qatar’s Al Sadd and Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the last 16 and quarter-finals respectively. In the semis, Persepolis prevailed against one of the favourites for the title, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, in a penalty shootout (5-3) following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. For their part, Ulsan head into the decider on an impressive unbeaten run. They topped Group F after winning five and drawing one of their opening six matches, during which they scored 14 goals. The 2019 and 2020 South Korean champions carried that form into the knockout phase, seeing off Melbourne Victory 3-0 in the last 16. In the quarter-finals, they then overcame China PR’s Beijing Guoan with a brace from Brazilian Junior Negrao, before eliminating Vissel Kobe and their star Andres Iniesta in the semis to reach the final for only the second time in the club’s history.

