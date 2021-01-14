Palmeiras saw off River while Santos prevailed against Boca

The final will take place on 30 January at the Maracana

Winners will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup

Palmeiras and Santos, the top two sides in the group stage, put paid to the hopes of River Plate and Boca Juniors in their respective semis to set up an all-Brazilian final in the Copa Libertadores 2020.

This will be the fourth time the tournament’s deciding game will be contested by two teams from the same country, and the third between Brazilian clubs. The nation last provided both finalists in 2006, when Internacional defeated Sao Paulo before going on to upset Barcelona in the Club World Cup final.

The final, which is a single game, will take place on Saturday, 30 January at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. As well as continental bragging rights, the victor will get to represent South America at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, set to be played between 1-11 February.