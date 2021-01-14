- Palmeiras saw off River while Santos prevailed against Boca
- The final will take place on 30 January at the Maracana
- Winners will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup
Palmeiras and Santos, the top two sides in the group stage, put paid to the hopes of River Plate and Boca Juniors in their respective semis to set up an all-Brazilian final in the Copa Libertadores 2020.
This will be the fourth time the tournament’s deciding game will be contested by two teams from the same country, and the third between Brazilian clubs. The nation last provided both finalists in 2006, when Internacional defeated Sao Paulo before going on to upset Barcelona in the Club World Cup final.
The final, which is a single game, will take place on Saturday, 30 January at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. As well as continental bragging rights, the victor will get to represent South America at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, set to be played between 1-11 February.
Copa Libertadores: semifinals
-
Players of Palmeiras celebrate reaching the Final after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Players of Palmeiras celebrate reaching the Final after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Alan Empereur of Palmeiras gets in the field prior during the Libertadores semifinal
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Alan Empereur of Palmeiras gets in the field prior during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Robert Rojas (L) of River Plate celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
uiz Adriano (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Luiz Adriano (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Enzo Pérez of River Plate during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Rony of Palmeiras celebrates
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Rony of Palmeiras celebrates after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Head coach Marcelo Gallardo (C) of River Plate gestures during a semifinal
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Head coach Marcelo Gallardo (C) of River Plate gestures during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Abel Ferreira coach of Palmeiras celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Abel Ferreira coach of Palmeiras celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
Lucas Verissimo (L) of Santos competes for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Lucas Verissimo (L) of Santos competes for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Coach Miguel Angel Russo of Boca Juniors looks on prior to a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Eduardo Salvio (L) of Boca Juniors and Felipe Jonatan of Santos vie for the ball during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Yeferson Soteldo (C) of Santos celebrates with teammates
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Yeferson Soteldo (C) of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
JoÃ£o Paulo of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by teammate Yeferson Soteldo
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: João Paulo of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by teammate Yeferson Soteldo (not in frame) during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
-
Alexi Stival head coach of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team
14 Jan 2021
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Alexi Stival head coach of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by Yeferson Soteldo of Santos (not in frame) during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil.
Palmeiras do it the hard way
- First leg: River Plate 0-3 Palmeiras
- Second leg: Palmeiras 0-2 River Plate
Despite being outplayed in the second leg in Brazil and losing their unbeaten record, Palmeiras’s resounding win in Argentina proved enough to see off Marcelo Gallardo's impressive River side. In so doing, O Verdāo checked into their fifth Libertadores final, with their sole victory coming in 1999.
With impressive displays in both legs but especially in the second, goalkeeper Weverton was the standout figure for the Brazilian side, who again had vital contributions from Rony and Luiz Adriano (one goal apiece).
Palmeiras became the first Brazilian team to beat Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate over two legs in a CONMEBOL tournament. With Gallardo at the helm, River had won all six of their knockout clashes against Brazilian opposition, four coming in the Copa Libertadores, one in the Copa Sudamericana and one in the Recopa.
Rony and Luiz Adriano have scored ten times between them in the Libertadores 2020 (five apiece). Their collective efforts account for 31.25 per cent of their side’s goal tally (10 out of 32).
The words
Gallardo is a better coach than me, and his players are more experienced. Our first-leg performance, in which we were the better side, is what got us through to the final. Here, they were superior. We have to be humble and recognise that. It was the best defeat of my career.
What I saw today from my team makes me proud and dignifies my profession. These are the moments you become a coach for. I wish Palmeiras luck in the final.
Santos stroll into showpiece
- First leg: Boca Juniors 0-0 Santos
- Second leg: Santos 3-0 Boca Juniors
With a solid team performance and the firepower to capitalise at key moments in the return leg, Santos proved too strong for Boca Juniors en route to their fifth Libertadores final. Winners in 1962 and 1963 with Pele in their ranks, and in 2011 with Neymar, O Peixe will be attempting to become the first Brazilian club to win the title four times.
Displaying dynamism, speed and youthful energy, Santos never let their opponents relax across the two legs, although it was only in the return fixture that they made their superiority count. Especially impressive in Sao Paulo were their Venezuelan attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo and Brazilian attacker Marinho.
Santos put three goals past Boca in 90 minutes, the same quantity the Argentinian side had conceded in their previous 11 games in this edition. It was the 20th time Santos have won a Libertadores match by three goals.
Santos's 20 goals in this tournament have been shared between 11 players after Diego Pituca got on the score-sheet against Boca. Yeferson Soteldo and Lucas Braga, the other two marksmen in the second leg, now have two goals apiece. The team's leading scorers in this edition are Kaio Jorge (5) and Marinho (4).
The words
It could have been Boca-River, but it’s going to be Santos and Palmeiras at the Maracana representing Brazil. Congratulations are in order, though not just for us: this is a victory for all of Brazilian football.
I'm the one in charge, so I take full responsibility for everything. I have no excuses. Defeat in an open semi-final, knowing the opportunity we had, hurts."