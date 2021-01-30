Palmeiras defeated Santos to win the Copa Libertadores 2020

The Sao Paulo-based team will represent South America at the Club World Cup

The winner of Tigres-Ulsan will face Palmeiras in the Qatar 2020 semi-finals

Palmeiras edged Santos 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores 2020 final thanks to Breno's superb, stoppage-time header at the iconic Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro and thus booked the last remaining ticket on offer to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

The 61st edition of South America's fabled club continental championship was the first Paulista derby played in the competition's history and expectedly tense with a high amount of fouls committed on both sides. Playing in scorching hot conditions in the Brazilian summer afternoon, both teams struggled to create many meaningful goalscoring chances and were careful not to leave their backlines too exposed.