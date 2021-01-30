- Palmeiras defeated Santos to win the Copa Libertadores 2020
- The Sao Paulo-based team will represent South America at the Club World Cup
- The winner of Tigres-Ulsan will face Palmeiras in the Qatar 2020 semi-finals
Palmeiras edged Santos 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores 2020 final thanks to Breno's superb, stoppage-time header at the iconic Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro and thus booked the last remaining ticket on offer to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.
The 61st edition of South America's fabled club continental championship was the first Paulista derby played in the competition's history and expectedly tense with a high amount of fouls committed on both sides. Playing in scorching hot conditions in the Brazilian summer afternoon, both teams struggled to create many meaningful goalscoring chances and were careful not to leave their backlines too exposed.
Santos managed to get a handful of shots on target in the second half, but nothing seriously troubled Palmerais keeper Weverton, who was outstanding throughout the group stages and knockout phase for Abel Ferreira's side.
In stoppage time, moments after Santos coach Cuca received a red card and was sent to the stands, Palmeiras rubbed salt in the wound. Rony delivered an early, pinpoint accurate cross to the back post for Breno, who directed a powerful and well-placed header past a helpless John in Santos's net to give Verdão their first Copa Libertadores trophy since 1999 and their second of all time.
Palmeiras's reward? An intriguing match against the winner between Tigres and Ulsan, which will be played on 4 February, at Education City Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 semi-finals on 7 February.
The Club World Cup will be played from 4 to 11 February, where a new world champion will be crowned following on from Liverpool's triumph in 2019.