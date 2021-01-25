FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have announced that telecom operator Ooredoo is reprising its role as a National Supporter for the FIFA Club World Cup™, which as the tournament is again hosted in Qatar.

The 2020 edition of the tournament is set to be held in Doha with matches taking place from 4 to 11 February 2021. Six top clubs from across the globe contending for the trophy, with matches in the second FIFA Club World Cup Qatar™, presented by Alibaba Cloud, taking place at the Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City stadiums in Doha. Ooredoo will be capitalising on its extensive experience with similar events to ensure fans enjoy an unrivalled experience in both stadiums.

The telecoms operator has been working with its global partners to ensure that infrastructure at the stadiums is delivered on time, taking into consideration all safety measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Distribution antenna systems and the latest state-of-the-art 5G – with massive MIMO antenna systems and elastic cloud radio technologies – have been designed and deployed, and the event will be closely monitored on a real-time basis by a group of experts on-site and the Ooredoo Network Operations Centre to ensure seamless connectivity.

Sabah Rabiah Alkuwari, PR Director at Ooredoo, said: “We’re immensely proud to be working with FIFA again to bring the FIFA Club World Cup to Qatar. We have the ideal venues in which to host such a prestigious event, and the very latest in technology and innovation to ensure a phenomenal experience for all. We’re looking forward to welcoming the teams, managers and support staff, and to an incredible event all round.”

Jean-Francois Pathy, Director of Marketing at FIFA, said: “After a successful tournament in 2019, we’re delighted to have Ooredoo come back for the current edition of the event. Their expertise is fundamental to the success of our tournament and we are very grateful for their commitment. The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 in Qatar will be a great opportunity to connect with local and traveling fans, and we look forward to another amazing event with Ooredoo by our side.”

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, and broadband internet, as well as corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.