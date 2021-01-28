Marinho has inspired Santos into the Copa Libertadores final

Tite recently mentioned him for a potential Seleção call-up

‘Di Marinho’ discusses his form, nickname, Palmeiras and Brazil “You have to be something extra special to be discovered in Alagoas,” said Mario Zagallo, the most celebrated son from Brazil’s second-smallest state – one in which lagoon shellfish and coconut water are exported en masse but the likes of ‘The Old Wolf’ and ‘Queen’ Marta are seldomly. Towards the end of this century’s first decade, however, two Alagoanos were unearthed by Brazilian top-tier clubs. A 17-year-old defensive midfielder from a violent neighbourhood in Maceio was, thanks to a chance recommendation by a local dentist, signed by Figueirense. A 17-year-old winger, meanwhile, from the small but culturally-rich city of Penedo, joined Neymar and Ganso in the youth ranks of Santos. But as the former, Roberto Firmino, went on to star for Liverpool and Brazil, Marinho endured setback after setback. His Santos fantasy rapidly evaporated. He failed to establish himself at Fluminense and Internacional. He found himself playing in Serie B. Then Serie C. And even after what was supposedly a breakout year in 2016, in which he dazzled for Vitoria in the Brasileirao, his career free fell with forgettable spells at Changchun Yatai and Gremio.

Suddenly, surprisingly, Santos came calling again. And after a fine first season in their No11 shirt – they finished second in the Brasileirao behind 2019 FIFA Club World Cup™ runners-up Flamengo – Marinho has enjoyed the campaign of dreams. The 30-year-old has been arguably the best player in the league and has inspired Santos into the Copa Libertadores final against state rivals Palmeiras. The right-sided attacker chats to FIFA.com about Saturday’s showdown with Palmeiras, video calls from Neymar, being nicknamed after Angel Di Maria and his Brazil aspirations. FIFA.com: Marinho, you’ve suffered several disappointments in your career. What’s been the key to your spectacular transformation? Marinho: I believe I’ve matured a lot. When I arrived at Santos, the support I felt from the fans, everyone who works at Santos gave me great confidence to go and do my best. It’s true that I’ve gone through a lot of difficult times in my career, but I’ve worked really hard and, thank God, I’m enjoying a great moment. They call you ‘Di Marinho’ after Angel Di Maria. What do you think of the nickname? (laughs) I really like it. It was a nickname that came from the Vitoria supporters, when I was there in 2016, because we had, more or less, similar playing styles. It’s a really affectionate nickname. He's an incredible player, a winner, he plays for a big European team. I have a lot of admiration for Di Maria, so the nickname is really cool.

Contra-ataque de manual e minimíssil indefensável de Marinho. O gol mais bonito de 2020 de acordo com a nação santista! ⚽⁣

⁣

A votação aconteceu no Facebook, no Twitter e no Instagram!⁣

⁣

📺 @LibertadoresBR • @FoxSportsBrasil pic.twitter.com/jraDq3P9wF — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 2, 2021

Santos beat Gremio 4-1 to reach the Libertadores semi-finals, dominated Boca Juniors in Argentina and won the return leg 3-0. What do you think of the club’s form? I think everything we’re achieving now is the reward of our hard work since the start of the year. We’ve built a family here that, football aside, is amazing. Every player believes in each other. Out on the pitch we’re a family and a team. We’re enjoying a magnificent moment at the club and I hope we can realise our goals at the end of this season. What do you think of Palmeiras? They’re a great team. They have been challenging for titles for a few years. They’re powerful financially. We have a lot of respect for this Palmeiras team. It’s two great sides in the final who have both won this competition. It’s a derby. It’s great for both sets of supporters, for neutral fans, and it will be a great final. If you could take one player out of the Palmeiras team, who would it be? They have several quality players, but Weverton. He’s in incredible form. He’s an amazing goalkeeper.

How confident are you Santos will win the Libertadores? We’ve worked really, really hard. We’ll keep our feet on the ground. We know it will be tough. But we’ve worked really hard, we’ll enter the game having prepared really well, and we’ll give it our all for the Santos supporters. They’re extremely passionate. They’re spread not just all over Brazil but all over the world. We’d love to reward their fantastic support. Can you tell us about your relationship with Neymar? It was really cool when he made a video call and asked to speak to me. I’ve already played up front with him in a charity match at the Maracana. He always treats me really well. I have great admiration for him. He’s a guy I really want to win [The Best FIFA Men’s Player] award. Hopefully he wins the next one. I’m a big fan. How do the Santos players feel receiving support, video calls from Neymar? Receiving support from a player like Neymar and the king of football, Pele, is something that gives us a lot of motivation. Pele made history, Neymar is making history. To have them both watching us, sending their support makes us really happy.