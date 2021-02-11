Robert Lewandowski wins adidas Golden Ball award

Andre-Pierre Gignac takes home adidas Silver Ball, Joshua Kimmich takes bronze

Al Duhail SC win FIFA Fair Play Award

Following FC Bayern München's triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ thanks to a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final, the Technical Study Group (TSG) named Robert Lewandowski as the tournament’s best player. The Best FIFA Men’s Player’s outstanding performances in Qatar earned him the adidas Golden Ball. FIFA.com rounds up the winners of the individual awards at the competition.

adidas Golden Ball: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München)

Not only is Lewandowski the best player in the world, he was also the best at the Club World Cup. The Polish striker registered a brace in the 2-0 semi-final win over Al Ahly SC, and it was his header that teed up team-mate Benjamin Pavard to score the only goal of the game in the final against Tigres UANL. On top of that, the 32-year-old received the Alibaba Cloud Match Award in both games. “We were determined to win,” said a jubilant Lewandowski after the final whistle. “At half-time I said that we need to get crosses into the box, and that’s how the goal arrived. It’s fantastic."

The forward may not have scored in the final, but his record this season remains astonishing: Lewandowski has averaged 1.03 goals per game (29 in 28 appearances). Yet even that is still some way behind his unbelievable return of 1.17 goals per game last season.