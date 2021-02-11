- Robert Lewandowski wins adidas Golden Ball award
- Andre-Pierre Gignac takes home adidas Silver Ball, Joshua Kimmich takes bronze
- Al Duhail SC win FIFA Fair Play Award
Following FC Bayern München's triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ thanks to a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final, the Technical Study Group (TSG) named Robert Lewandowski as the tournament’s best player. The Best FIFA Men’s Player’s outstanding performances in Qatar earned him the adidas Golden Ball. FIFA.com rounds up the winners of the individual awards at the competition.
adidas Golden Ball: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München)
Not only is Lewandowski the best player in the world, he was also the best at the Club World Cup. The Polish striker registered a brace in the 2-0 semi-final win over Al Ahly SC, and it was his header that teed up team-mate Benjamin Pavard to score the only goal of the game in the final against Tigres UANL. On top of that, the 32-year-old received the Alibaba Cloud Match Award in both games. “We were determined to win,” said a jubilant Lewandowski after the final whistle. “At half-time I said that we need to get crosses into the box, and that’s how the goal arrived. It’s fantastic."
The forward may not have scored in the final, but his record this season remains astonishing: Lewandowski has averaged 1.03 goals per game (29 in 28 appearances). Yet even that is still some way behind his unbelievable return of 1.17 goals per game last season.
adidas Silver Ball: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL)
The Concacaf Champions League winners scored three goals at this tournament, all of which came from Gignac. The Frenchman struck twice in the second round as Tigres came from behind against Ulsan Hyundai FC, and scored the only goal of the game in the semi-finals. He very nearly added a fourth in the final, but his header after 23 seconds was deflected narrowly wide of the post. Nevertheless, Gignac’s goals earned him the top scorer’s prize, as well as two Alibaba Cloud Match Awards.
The striker has now registered ten goals in his last ten competitive outings, and has been on the scoresheet in six of his last seven.
adidas Bronze Ball: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München)
Kimmich is one of the key players in one of the best teams in the world, and he underlined his qualities again in Qatar. From his position in defensive midfield he set the tone for Bayern in both of their games, and had a long-distance goal disallowed for offside in the final. “We fought really hard for this title,” he said afterwards. “Our objective right from the off was to win this title. Now we’ve done it. We won it for everyone who couldn’t be with us today.”
FIFA Fair Play Award: Al Duhail SC (Qatar)
Hosts Al Duhail SC took home the FIFA Fair Play Award. The Qataris played two games at the tournament, as they were given a 3-0 first-round win against Auckland City due to the fixture being forfeited. Coach Sabri Lamouchi’s side lost 1-0 to eventual third-place finishers Al Ahly SC in the second round, but ended in fifth place after defeating Ulsan Hyundai FC 3-1 three days later.