Exclusive interview with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich

He looks ahead to what will be his debut FIFA Club World Cup appearance

Semi-final lands on his 26th birthday

In an August 2016 entry in The Players' Tribune, Joshua Kimmich tells his story of learning to play football in his parents' garden in the small German village of Bosingen. Total population? About 1,700.

When one grows up in a small town, there's not a lot to do, so it's important to get creative. After breaking too many of his parents' windows and ruining their plants with stray shots in the garden, Kimmich's parents got two regulation goals from the local club and instructed him to play with his friends across the street on an open space of land. It was there, where he and his friends built their own "stadium" with makeshift stands, that his dreams started formulating firmly in his head.

Fast-forward over 18 years and Kimmich is one of the most important players on arguably the world's best team and is preparing for his FIFA Club World Cup™ debut, where he will be playing in stadiums that will be used at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

FIFA caught up with Kimmich ahead of Bayern's semi-final, which coincidentally, will land on his 26th birthday.

FIFA.com: 2020 was a fantastic year for Bayern. What was your favourite moment of the year?

Joshua Kimmich: Of course it was an outstanding year. There were a lot of positive moments, but for me the best moment was winning the Champions League, defeating Paris and knowing that we are the champions now.