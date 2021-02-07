FIFA Club World Cup
Duhail delight as Qataris claim fifth
07 Feb 2021
- Al Duhail beat Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 to finish fifth
- Superb goals from Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari and Almoez Ali
- Dominant Qataris well worth their win
Al Duhail SC have finished fifth at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ after an impressive 3-1 win over Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai FC.
The Qataris produced a trio of outstanding goals, the first of which came after 21 minutes when Edmilson Junior advanced unchallenged from midfield and guided an inch-perfect low shot into the bottom-right corner.
It was the in-form Belgian’s 13th strike in his last ten appearances, and was no more than the local favourites merited for an impressive first-half display that should, in truth, have yielded another goal or two.
Ulsan, though, were much improved after the break and claimed a deserved equaliser just after the hour-mark, when Yoon Bitgaram scrambled home after some fine build-up play.
But parity lasted for just four minutes, as Al Duhail quickly reclaimed the lead with another delightful effort, as Dudu’s scooped pass was volleyed home first-time by Mohammed Muntari.
And victory was secured eight minutes from time – again, with a goal of the highest quality – as Almoez Ali wriggled in from the right before burying a powerful right-foot shot beyond the helpless Jo Hyeonwoo.
Gallery: Ulsan Hyundai FC-Al Duhail SC
-
Ulsan Hyundai FC v Al Duhail SC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Ulsan Hyundai FC team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: The Ulsan Hyundai FC team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Match Referee Edina Alves Batista interacts with Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Match Referee Edina Alves Batista interacts with Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Edmilson Junior of Al-Duhail SC looks to break past Dong-Jun Lee of Ulsan Hyundai
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Edmilson Junior of Al-Duhail SC looks to break past Dong-Jun Lee of Ulsan Hyundai during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Assistant referee Mariana De Almeida gestures for a decision as Michael Olunga of Al Duhail SC reacts
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Assistant referee Mariana De Almeida gestures for a decision as Michael Olunga of Al Duhail SC reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lukas Hinterseer of Ulsan Hyundai battles for possession with Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Lukas Hinterseer of Ulsan Hyundai battles for possession with Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Myungbo Hong, Manager of Ulsan Hyundai FC looks on
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Myungbo Hong, Manager of Ulsan Hyundai FC looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Assistant Referee Neuza Back looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Assistant Referee Neuza Back looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC line up
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Players of Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC line up ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
An Al Duhail SC fan looks on wearing a face mask inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: An Al Duhail SC fan looks on wearing a face mask inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dave Bulthuis of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Edmilson Junior of Al-Duhail SC
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Dave Bulthuis of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Edmilson Junior of Al-Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neuza Back, Edina Alves Batista, Abdelkader Zitouni and Mariana de Almeida lead the teams out
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Assistant referee Neuza Back, match referee Edina Alves Batista, fourth official Abdelkader Zitouni and assistant referee Mariana De Almeida wait in the tunnel prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC speaks with his players
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC speaks with Ali Afif of Al Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates with teammate Ali Afif
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates with teammate Ali Afif after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ismail Mohamad of Al Duhail SC battles for possession with Kim In-sung of Ulsan Hyundai
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Ismail Mohamad of Al Duhail SC battles for possession with Kim In-sung of Ulsan Hyundai during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's third goal
07 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Almoez Ali of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images