Action to start on 4 February with Tigres against Ulsan

Al Duhail and Al Ahly will clash in the second match

The winners of the latter will play Bayern München in the semi-finals

Today’s Official Draw at the Home of FIFA in Zurich mapped out the road to global glory for the six clubs competing at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC will face each other in the first game scheduled for 4 February at 17:00 local time (15:00 CET) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC will face off at 20:30 (18:30 CET) on the same day at Education City.

The Tigres-Ulsan winners will move on to play the Copa Libertadores champions – Palmeiras and Santos will contest the final on 30 January – in the semi-finals, while Al Duhail or Al Ahly will take on FC Bayern München.

The Qatar 2020 champions will be crowned following the final at Education City Stadium on 11 February, with kick-off at 21:00 (19:00 CET).