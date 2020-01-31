Who We Are

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger has announced the launch of a groundbreaking talent development programme that will enable member associations to optimise their technical structures, establish sustainable and long-term scouting schemes and, ultimately, reduce the gap at the top of the game.

“We are launching the FIFA Talent Development Programme to ensure that every talent gets a chance. That goal is very ambitious but we are highly motivated and focused. Nowadays, information can be made available and used all over the world within seconds. It’s a huge chance,” said Wenger during a five-day FIFA Technical Development Workshop that concluded today in Doha with the participation of over 100 experts from confederations and member associations.

“The difference in the level of play between Europe and the rest of the world has become bigger. In many countries, the focus of the association is mainly on the senior national team, but this national team is always the consequence of football development across the country. We need more youth competitions to identify talent, offer them a pathway and develop coaching,” added Wenger.