Who We Are

The winter 2020 edition of FIFA’s Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis is now available. The report is a summary of the activity in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) involving clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain (the “Big 5”).

Key statistics on international transfer activity from 1 January to 31 January 2020:

A registration period was open in 170 of the 211 FIFA member associations at some point in January this year – a new record.

Clubs of the Big 5 were on the engaging side of 14.1% of the total 4,108 international transfers completed during this period, but they accounted for almost three quarters (71.8%) of the entire global spending on transfer fees

England was once again the association with the largest amount spent, USD 298.2 million, ahead of Germany (USD 206.1 million) and Italy (USD 126.7 million).

German clubs only completed 81 outgoing international transfers – the fewest among the Big 5 – but these transfers generated the largest total receipts, USD 101.1 million

93.1% of the spending on international transfers by clubs in the Big 5 came from clubs in their top leagues

“All in all, spending by clubs of the Big 5 leagues seems to continue on the general growth path of the past years, playing a central role in the global transfer market. It is FIFA’s duty to carefully monitor and report on those activities, providing greater transparency to the transfer system,” said FIFA Chief Legal Officer Emilio García.

The report also includes detailed information at association level, including transfer types, the origin and destination of transfers, the nationality and age of the players involved, and historical comparisons with past registration periods.

The Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis Winter 2020 report is available to download free here.

The data published in this report is extracted from ITMS, which is used by all 211 FIFA member associations and over 8,000 professional football clubs around the globe for the international transfer of professional football players.