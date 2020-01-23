Who We Are

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed today Ecuador President Lenin Moreno to the Home of FIFA, Zurich, Switzerland, and held a meeting that provided the visiting head of state the opportunity to present the ‘Juego Limpio 2030’ project - which is combining sports and social objectives - as well as to express Ecuador’s interest in co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“I would like to congratulate President Moreno for his project Juego Limpio, which is fundamental for the youth,” said the FIFA President. “This is a project that FIFA will support alongside the Ecuadorian Football Federation. I will go personally to Ecuador soon to see what can be done concretely to make this project the most successful.”

“We also discussed about the 2030 FIFA World Cup and Ecuador’s interest, together with several of its neighbours, to maybe bid to host the event,” Mr Infantino added. “As FIFA President, I’m very happy because the more bidders we have the better, especially when those are beautiful, football countries like Ecuador. Before that, we will also see what other competitions can be organised, such as youth or women competitions, because football is for all, men and women.”