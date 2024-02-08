FIFA President welcomes Türkiye 'sharpening focus' on grassroots game

The President of the Turkish Football Association (TFF), Mehmet Büyükekşi, has outlined his plans to boost football at the grassroots and in schools in his country at a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Shortly after his election as TFF President, Mr Büyükekşi met Mr Infantino in Paris , and gave the FIFA President an update on the extension of the TFF Riva Facility where Türkiye's national teams train. Part-funded using USD 2.25 million from the FIFA Forward initiative , the centre provides Türkiye's elite footballers with optimal conditions in which to train and prepare for matches.

Now, the TFF is looking to make use of the FIFA Football for Schools programme, run in collaboration with UNESCO and which teaches children life skills through football, and the Talent Development Scheme (TDS), overseen by FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, which provides talented children a pathway to the professional game. "It was great to meet my friend, the President of the Turkish Football Association Mehmet Büyükekşi, and his delegation in Paris. The TFF has done great work to develop infrastructure for its national teams to flourish, and I am delighted to see it now sharpening its focus on the other end of the football spectrum: at grassroots level and in schools," said Mr Infantino. "It is my, and FIFA's, goal to provide every girl and boy with the opportunity to play football, not only to ensure we find the stars of tomorrow, but also to use the unique power of the beautiful game to boost physical and mental well-being, and pass on football and life skills that will serve them – and society at large - in the future."