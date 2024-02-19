Friday 23 February 2024, 08:45
Organisation

Paris to host Olympic Football Tournaments draw on 20 March

  • Draw to be held at the headquarters for the upcoming Games in Paris

  • Football to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics on 24 July 2024

  • For the first time, the tournaments will culminate with the women’s final

The draw for the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 will take place on 20 March from 20:00 local time at the Pulse building in the French capital, which will be the headquarters for the upcoming Paris 2024 Games. The sides that have already booked their place in the 12-strong Women’s Olympic Football Tournament and the 16-team men's competition will learn their fate ahead of the Games, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August. The Olympic Football Tournaments will take place in Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon from 24 July – two days before the Olympics’ opening ceremony – to 10 August, the day of the women’s final. For the first time ever, the Olympic Football tournaments will culminate with the women’s final.

Olympics Paris 2024 Logo

Football tickets are among the most sought after at the Olympics, with over 2.5 million spectators having the opportunity to watch the games. The draw will be live-streamed on FIFA.com. The match schedules for both tournaments will be available here following the draw. Click here for more on the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024.

