Morocco awarded multi-year hosting rights to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™

Morocco will become the first African nation to stage the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after it was awarded multi-year hosting rights by the FIFA Council to organise the new annual, expanded tournament every year between 2025 and 2029. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced last year the intention to make the FIFA U-17 World Cups™ for both men and women an annual event, while also expanding both to 48 and 24 teams respectively. The aim is to give young talents the very best opportunity to perform and compete against each other on the global stage, and in a further innovative step, the tournament will now be held in the same country over a five-year period. Morocco, which this year will host its second successive Women's Africa Cup of Nations, joins upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup™ organisers Qatar as the first FIFA Member Associations to be multi-year host nations. "Football in Morocco has gone from strength to strength in recent years. While the men's team reached the last four at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the women's team have made such impressive strides, thanks to the support of the government and the Moroccan Football Association, and the talent of the players," said Mr Infantino, referring to Morocco's women's national team reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ on their tournament debut. "I believe hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup over five years will inspire so many more girls - and boys - to take up football in the country, and as it is the first time the tournament comes to Africa, that inspiration will spread right across the continent."