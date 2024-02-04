A tribute to Kurt Hamrin 1934-2024

Kurt Roland "Kurre" Hamrin, who died on 4 February 2024 at the age of 89, was one of the top Swedish players of all time and also one of greatest in the history of Italian Serie A club Fiorentina, where he is joint record-holder for the number of goals scored for the club. Fondly remember wherever he played, the former winger began his career at AIK before going on to play in the FIFA World Cup 1958™ and amassing a remarkable collection of top honours in Italy. He became one of a very small number of players to also represent their country in another sport when he made two appearances for the Swedish ice hockey team.

“Kurre” made 32 international appearances and scored 17 goals for Sweden, between 1953 and 1965. These included the World Cup 1958 when, hosting the tournament, Sweden went all to way to the final against eventual winners Brazil, with “Kurre” scoring four goals including one in the 3-1 semi-final win over defending champions West Germany. He became the first Swede to lift the European Cup when he was in the AC Milan side which beat Ajax Amsterdam 4-1 in the final in 1969. In the previous year, they also won Serie A and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The move to AC Milan followed nine seasons with Fiorentina, where he scored 203 goals – a club record which was later equalled by Gabriel Batistuta -- and became a legend with the fans. He helped the club win two Coppa Italia titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. In all, he played for five clubs in Italy - Juventus, Padova and Napoli being the others - and scored a total of 190 Serie A goals, putting him among the top ten scorers in the league’s history.